NDMA issues advisory ahead of predicted rain, thunderstorms

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an advisory ahead of the predicted rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms in different parts of the country from June 20 to 23.

The NDMA urged preventive actions as a fresh wave of rain, gusty winds, and thunderstorms is forecasted to affect Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Strong winds, dust storms and thunderstorms pose a threat to vulnerable trees, mud structures, and poorly constructed buildings, particularly in the aforementioned regions.

The NDMA has advised the public to park vehicles in covered or secure areas. It also cautioned that during storms and strong winds, reduced visibility may lead to accidents, urging people to remain vigilant.

The NDMA has directed all concerned institutions to implement necessary preparations to manage any possible emergency.

Meanwhile, the public is encouraged to stay informed about weather updates and potential risks through the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App.