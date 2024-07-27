NDMA issues alert of heavy rainfall from July 28 to 31

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The National Disaster Management Authority has cautioned against heavy rainfall from July 28 to 31 in the country, ARY News reported.

“The monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea will enter in upper parts of the country today, which will bring heavy rainfall from July 28 to 31,” the NDMA said in its advisory.

The new monsoon system could cause flash floods in the country.

Under the influence of the weather system upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galliyat, Murree, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir likely to be lashed by heavy rains with thunderstorm.

The rains could cause flooding in torrents and streams apart of apprehensions of landslides. This rain spell could generate flooding in hilly torrents and streams in Baluchistan and D.G.Khan and Rajhanpur in south Punjab, NDMA warned.

Karachi and other coastal districts of Sindh experiencing a cloudy weather today as light rainfall or drizzle expected in different areas of the region.

The weather will remain cloudy and humid in the port city during next 24 hours as maximum temperature could soar to 35 Celsius with 70 percent humidity.

The winds blowing at the speed of 18 kilometer per hours, according to the Met Office.

A wet spell continuing in different cities of Punjab as Gujrat, Daska and Wazirabad received heavy rainfall.

Quetta, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan could likely be lashed by rains.

