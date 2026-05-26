NDMA issues extreme hot weather alert until May 31

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority has issued a heatwave alert about a sizzling hot weather until May 31.

The provincial disaster management authorities have been instructed by the NDMA’s national emergency operations centre for precautionary measures to tackle any emergency situation.

The Met Office has cautioned against dangerously high temperatures which could surge four to six degree Celsius above than normal in Sindh, Balochistan and southern Punjab.

The mercury could soar as above as 47 Celsius to 50 degree Celsius, prompting authorities to activate emergency response measures to protect vulnerable populations and reduce the risk of heat related emergencies.

NDMA earlier warned that prolonged exposure to severe heat could lead to heat exhaustion, dehydration and heatstroke, particularly among children, elderly citizens and outdoor workers.

District administrations have been directed to activate heatwave contingency plans, establish cooling camps and ensure uninterrupted water supply in vulnerable areas, while citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure during peak afternoon hours and stay hydrated.