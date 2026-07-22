ISLAMABAD, July 22: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a flood alert for July 22 to 24, warning of heavy rainfall, flash floods and rising river levels in several parts of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to the NDMA, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Balochistan and Punjab are expected to receive heavy rainfall during the three-day period.

The authority said rivers, streams and water channels in Gilgit-Baltistan could experience a significant increase in water flow, while flash floods and hill torrents are likely in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Azad Kashmir, rivers and streams are also expected to remain at risk of flooding.

The NDMA warned that hill torrents may develop in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur, while flooding is also expected in the Kurram River in Mianwali. In Balochistan, flash flood risks have been forecast for Zhob, Loralai, Ziarat, Barkhan, Sibi and surrounding areas.

The alert also warned of possible urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Peshawar and other cities due to intense rainfall.

According to the authority, the Chenab River at Marala may reach high flood levels, while the Jhelum River at Mangla is expected to experience medium-level flooding. Water flows are also likely to increase in streams connected to the Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi river basins.

The NDMA said low-level flooding could occur at Ravi River’s Balloki section within the next 24 to 48 hours. Water levels in the Swat, Panjkora, Chitral and Kabul rivers, along with their tributaries, are also expected to rise.

The disaster management authority urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable and mountainous areas and advised relevant departments to monitor sensitive locations and ensure roads remain accessible during the expected spell of heavy rain.