NDMA issues rain and flood alert for country

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued rain and flood alert for different parts of the country.

The NDMA has issued alert with regard to Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) for Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat and Kumrat valley.

According to the alert, heavy rainfall and above-normal temperatures have increased the likelihood of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods, sudden flash floods, damage to roads and infrastructure, isolated rain and thunderstorms, and disruption to public mobility in the northern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, rapid glacier and snowmelt combined with rain has escalated the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods in high-altitude valleys and adjoining regions, which could lead to rising river levels, flash floods, and damage to transportation and power infrastructure.

In Azad Kashmir, rainfall is expected, which may result in flooding in low-lying areas, transport disruptions, and drainage system overloads due to persistent downpours.

In Punjab, widespread rain and thunderstorms are predicted in high-altitude areas, including Murree and Galiyat, as well as in central Punjab. These conditions may cause urban flooding, power outages, damage to fragile structures, and traffic disruptions due to poor visibility during dust and rain spells. Islamabad is also expected to experience similar weather conditions over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Isolated rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds are expected in different areas of Baluchistan, which may damage weak infrastructure, reduce visibility, and cause power interruptions.

In Sindh, widespread heavy rainfall is likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpur Khas, Thar Parkar, Badin, Umar Kot and Jacobabad districts, which can lead to urban flooding, traffic disruptions, and damage to vulnerable structures and electricity lines.