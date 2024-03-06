NDMA issues weather alert, asks tourists to be cautious

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an alert regarding unexpected weather in the coming days, with projections showing a combination of both rain and snowfall throughout several regions.

The National Common Operating Picture (NCOP) of the NDMA said that a mild westerly wave might sweep throughout Balochistan, bringing light to moderate rain to the western areas from March 6.

Meanwhile, regions of Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and the Pothohar are expected to receive rain, thunderstorms, and perhaps snowfall on hills.

From March 8 to 10, cloudy conditions are predicted to dominate most regions, with isolated rain in Central and Southern Punjab. Additionally, considerable snowfall is expected in Pakistan’s northern regions, which could result in short road closures.

The weather forecast for March 10 to 12 called for rain and thunderstorms in both southern and northern Balochistan, including Katch, Gwadar, and Quetta.

Similar weather conditions are predicted for the western and higher regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Kashmir, while the rest of the country might expect dry weather.

These weather swings may have a variety of effects across the country. Landslides are possible in sensitive locations such as Upper KP, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, thus tourists should exercise caution.

The NDMA recommended residents and travelers to keep informed and take appropriate actions to reduce any dangers related with the forthcoming weather conditions.