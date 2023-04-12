NDMA predicts more devastating floods this year

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) predicted that there is a 72% chance of devastating floods in Pakistan this year, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a briefing to Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider said that the rapid increase in the temperature, glacier melting and early monsoon can result in floods.

He said that the NDMA and climate change ministry are monitoring 17 satellites and 36 flood early warning systems will be placed.

The Chairman NDMA informed the committee if similar catastrophic floods like last year happened now then the country will land in a huge economic crisis.

Earlier, the National Flood Response Coordination Committee’s (NFRCC) latest figures showed that the catastrophic floods in Pakistan resulted in the destruction of over 1,76,153 acres of crops, 4,66,366 homes affected, and over 2,16,974 cattle.

In Balochistan, over 3,90,201 homes have been affected while 124 people have lost their lives amid floods. In Gilgit Baltistan, 23 people were reported dead, and 8,479 homes were affected due to floods.

Sindh suffered a loss of 10,721 acres of crops, 3,603 cattle and 26 lives lost. Over 33,301 homes were affected, 85 dead, and at least 10,048-acre crops were affected by floods in KP. In Punjab 2,328 homes were completely demolished, and 373 were partially affected by floods

