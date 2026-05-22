ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a weather alert forecasting heavy rainfall in Karachi and several other parts of the country during the coming days, warning authorities to remain prepared for possible urban flooding and weather-related disruptions, ARY News reported.

According to the advisory, Karachi is likely to receive heavy rain from the fourth day of Eid al Adha, while other cities of Sindh including Hyderabad, Thatta and Badin are expected to experience rain accompanied by strong winds on May 30 and 31.

The NDMA further stated that several areas of Punjab, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, are expected to receive rainfall between May 28 and 31. Weather conditions during this period may also affect daily routines and travel activities in different cities.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain and hailstorms have been forecast from May 26 to 31. The NDMA advisory includes upper and mountainous districts such as Chitral, Dir and Swat, where authorities have been asked to remain alert due to the possibility of landslides and road blockages in vulnerable areas.

Meanwhile, traffic movement in Chitral has already been affected after a landslide blocked the Boni Road, leaving long queues of vehicles stranded on both sides.

Local reports said women, children, elderly citizens and other passengers remained trapped inside vehicles for hours as traffic remained suspended following the road closure.

Despite the worsening situation, residents complained that the relevant authorities had yet to begin efforts to reopen the blocked route.

The NDMA has advised local administrations and rescue departments across affected regions to remain on alert and ensure timely response measures in view of the expected weather conditions.