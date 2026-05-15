ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of severe weather threats during the upcoming monsoon season and advised tourists to avoid vulnerable northern areas between June 25 and July 30 due to the risk of heavy rainfall, flooding and glacier melting, state-run APP reported on Friday.

Speaking in an interview on Friday, NDMA expert Dr. Tayyab Shah highlighted the sharp contrast in weather conditions across Pakistan and urged people planning summer vacations in northern regions to remain extremely cautious.

He said the first phase of the monsoon is expected to bring dangerous weather conditions, including intense rainfall, strong winds, thunderstorms, flash floods, glacier melting and rising flood risks in vulnerable areas.

Dr. Shah explained that delayed snowfall between February and March disrupted the natural seasonal cycle, leading to accelerated glacier melting and increased water flow in rivers and streams across northern Pakistan.

He also issued a warning regarding Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), saying rising temperatures and rapid glacier melt could trigger sudden flash floods and landslides in glacier-prone regions in the coming weeks.

In addition, the NDMA has issued an extreme heatwave alert for southern parts of the country. Lower Sindh, southern Punjab and eastern Balochistan are expected to be among the worst-affected regions.

Citizens in these areas have been advised to take precautionary measures, avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during peak daytime hours, stay hydrated and closely follow official weather advisories to minimize heat-related health risks.

Responding to a question, Dr. Shah said the second phase of the monsoon is likely to be less severe than the first, with comparatively lower rainfall intensity and reduced weather-related hazards.

However, he advised tourists to remain cautious and stay updated with official forecasts and advisories before traveling to northern areas.