NDMA warns of GLOF risk in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday issued a warning about the heightened risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), amid intensified monsoon activity across the country.

In a nationwide, impact-based weather alert, the NDMA cautioned against potential urban flooding, landslides, and GLOFs, urging citizens to take precautionary measures and avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period from July 31 to August 3.

According to the NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC), weak monsoon currents are currently entering upper and central Pakistan and are expected to intensify due to the influence of a westerly wave. This weather system poses significant hazards, particularly for urban and low-lying areas of Punjab and KP.

Urban flooding is forecast in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Khushab, Narowal, and other cities, with sudden swellings expected in northeastern Punjab’s Bein, Basanter, and Deg Nullahs. Residents of flood-prone areas are advised to remain vigilant, limit outdoor activities, and stay informed of weather updates.

In KP, widespread rainfall is expected in districts including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Mansehra, Battagram, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Dera Ismail Khan.

These areas face increased risks of urban flooding, flash floods, and landslides, particularly in hilly regions. Strong winds and thunderstorms may also cause damage to trees, power lines, and reduce visibility—posing additional road safety hazards.

A GLOF alert remains in effect for the glaciated regions of GB and KP, where a combination of heavy rainfall and recent glacier melt due to high temperatures may trigger sudden flooding events. The alert is valid through August 3.

Particularly vulnerable valleys include Badswat, Hinarchi, Tersat, Hundur, Darkut, Ishkomen, Shisper, Reshun, Brep, Booni, Sardar Gol, and Arkari. These areas are at heightened risk of downstream flooding, landslides, road closures, infrastructure damage, and disruption of access to remote locations.

The NDMA has directed provincial and district administrations to ensure the readiness of flood response teams, clear drainage channels, and prepare for potential evacuation and rescue operations. Tourists and travelers are strongly advised to avoid high-altitude and glacial regions of GB and KP during the alert period.

The NDMA, through the NEOC, is closely monitoring the evolving situation and maintaining coordination with provincial and district disaster management authorities for a timely and effective response.

Citizens are urged to stay informed via official channels and to download the “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” mobile app for real-time alerts and safety guidelines.