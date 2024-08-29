NDMA warns of heavy rainfall in coastal areas of Sindh

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning of more rains in the coastal regions of Sindh over the next 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The NDMA advised the Fishermen to avoid venturing into the open sea for the next 48 hours due to the severe weather conditions.

Rainfall is anticipated in several areas, including Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sajawal, and Hyderabad.

The forecast also predicts rain in Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Ullah Yar, Matiari, Umarkot, as well as Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu, and Shahid Benazirabad.

Karachi Division is expected to experience intermittent stormy rain until August 31. There is a concern about potential flood situations in urban areas and canals in Balochistan due to the heavy rains.

The NDMA advises residents to stay alert and prepare for possible emergencies.

Meanwhile, over the last 24 hours, several regions across Pakistan experienced varying levels of rainfall, with Mirpurkhas recording the highest at 107 mm.

Karachi also experienced varying levels of rainfall across its different areas with Surjani recorded the highest at 34 mm, followed by Gulshan-e-Hadeed with 18 mm and Korangi with 9 mm.

University Road area saw 7 mm of rain, Nazimabad recorded 6 mm, and both Faisal Base and Keamari received 5 mm.

Other areas in Karachi such as Jinnah Terminal, Gadap, Defense, and Saddar recorded between 2 to 4 mm of rain.

Quaidabad and Gulshan-e-Memar received 3 mm each, while North Karachi and Masroor Base recorded 2 mm and 1 mm respectively.

Other areas in the Mirpurkhas region also saw significant rainfall, including Badin with 95 mm, Diplo with 74 mm, and Mithi with 72 mm. Chachro received 53 mm, while Kaloi, Dahli, and Islamkot recorded 41 mm, 39 mm, and 38 mm respectively, while Nangar Parkar saw 32 mm of rain during this period.

In the Hyderabad region, Hyderabad Airport recorded 67 mm of rainfall, with the city itself receiving 54 mm.

Tando Jam experienced 65 mm, while Thatta and Chuhar Jamali recorded 60 mm and 35 mm of rainfall respectively.

Shaheed Benazirabad saw 18 mm of rain, Sakrand received 16 mm, and Paddidan, Rohri, and Khairpur recorded 5 mm, 3 mm, and 3 mm respectively.