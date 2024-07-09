NDMA warns of ‘urban flooding’ in Karachi, Hyderabad

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday warned authorities concerned of urban flooding in Sindh, including Karachi and Hyderabad light of expected heavy rains and thunderstorms.

In a statement, NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Center anticipated that under the influence, scattered rainfall, windstorms, and thunderstorms were expected across various regions of the Sindh province, including Kashmore, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Umerkot, Badin, Mithi, Tharparkar, and adjacent areas within the next 12 to 24 hours.

“Likely impacts may include localised urban flooding/overflows of Nullas in parts of Sindh, including Karachi and Hyderabad,” the NDMA said.

The NDMA has advised PDMAs and Local Administration to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate measures to safeguard the population at-risk.

The disaster authority also advised people dwelling in low-laying areas to “take extra caution and undertake emergency preparation given potential urban flooding”.

“Communities at risk are also advised to follow instructions from local authorities”, it added.

A day earlier, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah also directed the irrigation department to prepare an emergency plan to handle potential river flooding.

Shah stressed the need for proper coordination among law enforcement agencies, the Pakistan Navy, and all relevant departments to address any emergency situations promptly.

He outlined various factors affecting monsoon rains in the country, including sea surface temperatures (SSTs) in the Pacific and Indian Oceans, the subtropical high/Tibetan high (STH/TH), the tropical easterly jet (TEJ), heat low-pressure areas, low-level jets (LLJ), the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), and the Indian Ocean high (IOH) pressure area.