One killed, another injured as intermittent rain lashes Karachi

KARACHI: A person lost his life and another one sustained injury following a first spell of monsoon rain that hit parts of Karachi on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The city’s different areas, including Scheme 33, Safoora Goth, Pehlwan Goth, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Quaidabad, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, Shahrah-e-Faisal Saddar, II Chundrigar Road and Tariq Road, received heavy rain.

In Surjani Town, Sector 7A, a signboard and a wall collapsed near the Tanki Stop, resulting in the death of one person and injuring another. Rescue sources confirmed the incident.

In another incident, a signboard collapsed in Gulshan-e-Muamar due to strong winds. The area also experienced heavy rain, with water accumulating in the streets.

The strong winds and rain also caused power outages in several areas, leaving residents without electricity.

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) had said some parts of Karachi will receive rain with thunderstorm despite prediction of hot and humid weather.

“There is a likelihood of rain with thunderstorm in some parts of Karachi after noon,” said the Met Office, adding that there may be light and moderate rain in some places.