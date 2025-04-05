Aam Aadmi Party challenges the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in SC

NEW DELHI: The Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 has ignited violent opposition from political parties and minority organizations, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) joining the protests.

AAP MLA, Amanatullah Khan from Okhla and Chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the bill’s constitutionality.

Amanatullah Khan argues that the bill infringes upon the religious and cultural autonomy of Muslims and undermines the fundamental rights of minorities to manage their religious and charitable institutions. He has urged the Supreme Court to declare the bill unconstitutional.

The Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 was passed after extensive debates in both houses of Parliament on April 2 and 3, with 288 votes in favor and 232 against in the Lok Sabha and 128 votes in favor and 95 against in the Rajya Sabha. It now awaits presidential approval.

Before AAP MLA, Amanatullah Khan’s petition, Congress MP Mohammad Javed from Kishanganj, Bihar, had also approached the Supreme Court against the bill.

Javed, a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, contends that it imposes unnecessary restrictions on Waqf properties and their management, violating constitutional guarantees of religious freedom. His case is being represented by prominent lawyer Anas Tanveer.

Read more: Waqf Amendment Bill: AIMPLB seeks urgent appointment with President Murmu

Similarly, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has challenged the bill in court, asserting that its provisions deliberately violate the fundamental rights of the Muslim community.

Owaisi claims the bill expands government control over Waqf properties, contradicting constitutional protections for minorities.

Political analysts suggest that the escalating legal challenges indicate the issue is far from resolution. The Supreme Court hearings are expected to spark significant debates on religious freedom, minority rights, and governmental authority.

Meanwhile, various Muslim organizations have demanded the withdrawal of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, alleging that its primary aim is to increase governmental control over Waqf properties and disempower Muslim institutions.