NDMA warns tourists against travel to Northern Areas amid monsoon hazards

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday issued a strong advisory urging citizens to avoid travel to northern and hilly regions due to heightened risks of landslides and flash floods during the ongoing monsoon season.

Acting on directives from the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, NDMA has instructed relevant authorities to restrict tourism in vulnerable areas, while law enforcement agencies have been directed to strictly enforce the new curbs. The authority said Section 144 may be imposed if required to safeguard lives and assist emergency operations.

The advisory emphasized that public movement in high-risk zones must be curtailed during active monsoon spells, and citizens should remain vigilant, avoid non-essential travel, and rely only on verified official updates.

Severe weather across Gilgit-Baltistan and adjoining regions has caused extensive damage to transport infrastructure, prompting urgent travel warnings. According to NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC), several key routes are completely blocked, including the Jaglot–Skardu Road, as well as access routes to Gilgit, Jaglot, Guru, and Naltar.

Bridges have also been severely damaged, including the Somro Bridge in Ghanche, the Saltoro and Baghicha bridges in Skardu, rendering them unusable. Roads in Ghizer’s Dayan, Thali Baroq, and Kalti remain closed, while the Gilgit–Hunza corridor (including Gulmit and Gojal) and the Babusar Top route are entirely shut down.

The NDMA further warned of ongoing risks in Torghar, Battagram, Shangla, Lower Kohistan, Tata Pani, Gilgit, Hunza, and Swat, advising tourists and travelers to postpone all non-essential trips until conditions stabilize.