NDU delegation visits SC, CJ briefs role of Judiciary

Islamabad: More than 120 participants of the National Security and War Course 2026 from the National Defence University, (NDU), on Wednesday visited the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), ARY News reported.

The delegation included faculty members, officers from the Armed Forces and Civil Services of Pakistan, as well as 26 participants from several friendly countries.

The NDU delegation led by Chief Instructor, Major General Naeem Akhtar, called on the SC Chief Justice (CJ) Yahya Afridi.

On the occasion, the CJ briefed the NDU delegation about the distribution of constitutional powers and role of the judiciary.

Justice Yahya Afridi also talked about the protection of the basic rights and dispensation of mass justice.

The NDU delegation actively participated in a question and answer session as well.

The delegation also visited the SC museum and showed deep interest in the judicial record.

The CJ and head of the delegation also exchanged souvenirs on the occasion.

In July, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has reiterated that any misadventure or attempts to undermine Pakistan’s sovereignty or violation of territorial integrity will continue to be reflexively met with a swift and resolute response without any constraints or inhibitions.

He was addressing the graduating officers of the National Security and War Course, comprising participants from all services, at the National Defence University, Islamabad .

The Field Marshal said any attempt to target Pakistan’s population centres, military bases, economic hubs and ports will instantly invoke a ‘deeply hurting and more than reciprocal response’. He said the onus of escalation will squarely lie on the strategically blind arrogant aggressor who fails to see the grave repercussions of such provocative actions against a sovereign nuclear state.

Syed Asim Munir noted that India’s inability to achieve its stated military objectives during Operation Sindoor and the subsequent attempt to rationalize this shortfall through convoluted logic speaks volumes about its lack of operational readiness and strategic foresight.

Insinuations regarding external support in Pakistan’s successful Operation Bunyanum Marsoos are irresponsible and factually incorrect and reflect a chronic reluctance to acknowledge indigenous capability and institutional resilience developed over decades of strategic prudence.

He said naming other states as participants in the purely bilateral military conflagration is also a shoddy attempt at playing camp politics and desperately trying that India remains the beneficiary of larger geopolitical contestation as the so-called net security provider in a region which is getting increasingly weary of its hegemonic and extremist Hindutva ideology.

In contrast to India’s strategic behaviour resting on parochial self-alignment, Pakistan has forged lasting partnerships based on principled diplomacy, anchored in mutual respect and peace, establishing itself to be a stabilizer in the region.

Highlighting the evolving character of warfare, Syed Asim Munir underscored the centrality of mental preparedness, operational clarity, and institutional professionalism in navigating complex strategic issues.

He lauded the role of premier institutions like NDU in enhancing civil-military synergy and nurturing future leadership capable of mitigating hybrid, conventional, and sub-conventional threats with poise and resolve.

The Army Chief remarked that wars are not won through media rhetoric, imported fancy hardware, or political sloganeering, but through faith, professional competence, operational clarity, institutional strength and national resolve.

He expressed full confidence in the professionalism, morale, and readiness of the battle hardened Armed Forces of Pakistan. He urged the graduating officers to remain steadfast in the values of integrity, selfless service, and unwavering commitment to the nation.

On arrival, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was warmly received by the President of the National Defence University, Islamabad.