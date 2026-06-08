ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC), scheduled to be held today under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has been postponed, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

The NEC is Pakistan’s highest constitutional forum for economic planning and coordination between the federal and provincial governments.

The NEC includes all four provincial chief ministers among its members and was expected to consider approval of the upcoming fiscal year’s national development budget.

Sources stated that the meeting was postponed due to a lack of consensus between the government and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on key matters.

It is further reported that the NEC meeting was not included in the Prime Minister’s official schedule at the Prime Minister’s House.

No official statement has yet been issued regarding a new date for the meeting.

This is the second time that NEC scheduled meeting has been postponed. Earlier it was scheduled to meet on June 3, but was postponed.

“It is to inform that the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) scheduled on Wednesday, 3rd June, 2026, has been postponed. New date will be communicated in due time,” read the notice by the Cabinet Division.

The government is expected to announce its federal budget for fiscal year 2026-27 on June 10, 2026 (Wednesday), as it targets a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 4%.

However, the postponement of the NEC meeting suggests that the budget might get delayed.