ISLAMABAD: The National Economic Council (NEC) is scheduled to meet today, June 10, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the meeting is expected to review and approve the country’s development budget for the upcoming fiscal year, with a total outlay of around Rs 4,464 billion likely to be presented.

Sources said the federal government is expected to propose a development budget of Rs 1,320 billion, while allocations for the provinces are estimated at Rs 3,138 billion.

The NEC meeting is likely to be attended by all four provincial chief ministers and finance ministers, along with the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, Punjab’s development budget may be set at Rs 1,450 billion, while Sindh could receive Rs 816 billion. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to be allocated Rs 564 billion, and Balochistan around Rs 308 billion.

The meeting will focus on development priorities and fiscal planning for federal and provincial projects across the country.

On June 8, the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) was postponed.

The NEC is Pakistan’s highest constitutional forum for economic planning and coordination between the federal and provincial governments.

The NEC includes all four provincial chief ministers among its members and was expected to consider approval of the upcoming fiscal year’s national development budget.

Sources stated that the meeting was postponed due to a lack of consensus between the government and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on key matters.

It is further reported that the NEC meeting was not included in the Prime Minister’s official schedule at the Prime Minister’s House.

No official statement has yet been issued regarding a new date for the meeting.

That was the second time that the NEC scheduled meeting has been postponed. Earlier, it was scheduled to meet on June 3, but was postponed.

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