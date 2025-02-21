NED University students develop driverless electric vehicle

A team of postgraduate students from NED University has introduced a driverless electric vehicle, a major innovation in Pakistan’s automotive sector.

According to details, engineering students at NED University have successfully developed a driverless car, which they believe will attract considerable attention in Pakistan.

The vehicle is capable of reaching any assigned location independently, a technology already introduced internationally.

The students highlighted the challenges of Pakistan’s road conditions, emphasizing that their vehicle is designed to detect and appropriately respond to potholes and uneven surfaces.

Their faculty supervisor stated that this technology has vast potential beyond local transport, extending to intercity travel.

He further noted that the self-driving system could be integrated into heavy vehicles, buses, and coaches, making it a transformative innovation for Pakistan’s transportation sector.

In 2021, students of the NED University of Engineering & Technology also developed Pakistan’s second Formula Electric Sports car at a cost of around Rs3.5 million.

One of the students while detailing the creation said that actually, it was a dream of his seniors of the engineering department to develop Pakistan’s second Formula Electric Sports car, first one was made by NUST, he added.

The car can achieve a maximum speed of 120km/h and its average speed is around 60 to 70km/h. The car was developed with a cost of around Rs3.5 million and they faced challenges of battery backup and motors while finalizing it.