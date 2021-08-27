NED VC, brother-in-law of CM Sindh ‘paid money’ to man posing as NAB official    

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) has been told that NED Vice-Chancellor, brother-in-law of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and a special home secretary paid money to a man posing as the NAB official, ARY NEWS reported.

During proceedings at the SHC on Friday, the NAB prosecutor said they had arrested Amir, the son of a man receiving money from government officials in disguise as a NAB official.

It emerged during the proceedings that the suspect received money from a special secretary home while posing as NAB chairman, besides also extorting money from DG Mines and Minerals Imdad Shah, the brother in law of CM Sindh, NED Vice-Chancellor Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Shakeel Mahr and Huzoor Baksh Kalhoro.

The officials have confirmed paying money to the suspect before the NAB when they were asked as to in what capacity and against what favours they paid the money to the man disguised as NAB chairman.

The court, however, after listening to the NAB prosecutor’s arguments asked why the 20-year-old Amir had to suffer owing to the crimes of his father. To this, the NAB official said that they would be filing a reference against the father and son by August 31.

The lawyer of the suspect said that Amir has been jailed since April 21 and should be released on bail as the case does not fall under the jurisdiction of the accountability bureau.

The court, however, adjourned the hearing on September 03, directing the bureau’s prosecutor to justify the suspect’s detention in the next hearing.

On May 29, the NAB has begun a probe against government officials, and businessmen who paid money to fake officials of the accountability watchdog in order to prevent progress in graft cases against them.

According to sources within NAB, the accountability watchdog has busted a gang operated by a man named Khalid Solangi, who used to blackmail businessmen and government officials in the name of the authority.

“He minted money from the officials and businessmen and the NAB is now investigating it,” they said adding that Solangi’s son Aamir Hussain was also arrested from Lahore and they have recovered 400 SIMs from his possession that were used to blackmail people.