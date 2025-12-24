‘Ned’s Declassified’ star Daniel Curtis Lee helps Tylor Chase find shelter amid homelessness

Tylor Chase is receiving support from former castmates amid homelessness!

The Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide alum recently made headlines after a video showing him experiencing homelessness in California, sparking widespread concern online.

Now, one of his co-star Daniel Curtis Lee Daniel – who played Simon “Cookie” Nelson on the Nickelodeon series – reached out after seeing the footage and has since shared updates on Tylor’s situation with fans.

“I just wanted to give you an update,” he shared in an Instagram video on December 23.

Daniel explained that efforts were made to get Tylor into a hospital with the help of actor Shaun Weiss and his team.

“Shaun Weiss and his team put a lot of effort into trying to get him into a hospital last night—and I thought it worked. His dad told me it worked, but it turns out he kind of backed out,” her shared, adding, “So, today I went to have pizza with him.”

During the visit, Daniel also arranged a FaceTime call between Tylor and another familiar face from the show, Devon Werkheiser, who played the titular Ned Bigby.

He also helped Tylor secure a hotel room so he could have a safe place to stay.

Before parting ways, the two shared a hug, with Daniel promising to return to check on him.