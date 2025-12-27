‘Ned’s Declassified’ star Tylor Chase hospitalized and set to enter rehab

Tylor Chase, best known for his role on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, has been hospitalized and is expected to enter a rehab facility following a period of homelessness.

Jacob Harris, owner of Shipwreck Barbershop in Riverside, California, told TMZ that he visited the 36-year-old actor for three hours on Christmas Day and helped coordinate an on-site evaluation from a crisis center.

After the assessment, Chase was taken to a local hospital for medical attention at a Riverside-area hospital and is now on a 72-hour hold before being transferred to rehab.

Harris said he got involved with Chase after after Shaun Weiss, the former Mighty Ducks star, reached out t him for help locating Chase, who had been experiencing homelessness.

He was then connected with Tylor Chase’s dad, his costars and other family members to ensure he received immediate assistance.

“He is in good care now, and the future is looking bright. He just needed someone to actually do something to help,” Harris told Daily Mail.

Earlier this month, Tylor Chase’s heartbreaking video went viral featuring him homeless on the streets of Riverside, California. The footage, which appeared to be from September, showed the actor appearing unkempt and sleeping on the street.

Chase’s former Ned’s Declassified co-star Daniel Curtis Lee later on stepped in to help him.