Neelam Muneer ditches 14 Aug photoshoots, celebrates with street children

Neelam Muneer decided to ditch the typical celeb route this Independence Day and instead of dressing up for professional photoshoots, celebrated the day with children on the streets!

The Bikhray Moti actor may have skipped the dolled-up shoot but did take some candid pictures of her celebrations, taking to Instagram to share them with her fans and followers.

“I love to celebrate and enjoy independence day with our kids on the street. It’s always so much fun and excitement,” she said. “It’s always so much fun and excitement. Seeing the joy and hope in their eyes makes me realize that Pakistan will always succeed.”

She also wished her followers a happy independence day in Urdu script that read, “Azadi Mubarak.”

Neelam Muneer, dressed in all white with a green face mask to mark the occasion, also shared videos of herself buying flags and buntings for the kinds from roadside vendors. We have to say, her gesture has warmed our hearts!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam Muneer Khan (@neelammuneerkhan)

How did you celebrate the country’s 75th Independence Day over the weekend? Let us know!