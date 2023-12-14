21.9 C
Neelam Muneer gets offer to work in an Indian film

Neelam Muneer Khan, who has proved her mettle in the showbiz industry with her work in stellar projects over the years, revealed that she got an offer to work in India.

The ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya‘ star hosted an interactive session with fans. She got candid about her personal life and professional endeavours with admirers.

During the session, a fan asked whether she got an offer to work in India. She replied positively by saying that it was for a Tamil movie.

It is pertinent to mention that Neelam Muneer Khan made her debut in the drama industry with ‘Abhi Abhi‘.

She went to work in hit dramas ‘Diya Jalay,’ ‘Saraab,’ ‘Haal-e-Dil,’ ‘Shehre-Dil Kay Darwazay,’ ‘Umm-e-Kulsoom,’ ‘Kuch Khawab Thay Mere,’  ‘Qurbat,’ ‘Kahani Aik Raat Ki,’ ‘Arrange Marriage,’ ‘Rang Laaga,’ ‘Judai,’ ‘Anabiya,’ ‘Bikhray Moti,’ and  ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai.’

It is pertinent to mention that her sublime acting performances have earned her a devoted fan base on social media. She has 7.2 million Instagram followers.

She avails the platform to update fans about her personal and professional happenings.

