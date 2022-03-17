Fans approve Neelam Muneer Khan’s style transformation

Actor-model Neelam Muneer Khan debuts a new hairstyle in her latest picture, which went viral across social media platforms.

Prominent actor of Pakistan, Neelam Muneer Khan had a hair transformation recently, she took to photo and video sharing site to share the new look with fans asking for approval from Instagrammers.

The picture posted on Wednesday night had a closeup face shot of the celeb, dressed in a white plain tee, flaunting her freshly cut bangs with nude tinted makeup.

“How do you like me now ?” read the caption on the viral click followed with some halo smiling emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam Muneer Khan (@neelammuneerkhan)

Fans seem to be loving this transformation of the actor, proved with their thousands of hearts on the post, followed with lovely compliments in the comments section.

While many appreciated the look with attributes like ‘Beautiful’ and ‘cute’, one of the social users compared her new style to that of ‘Sara’, a character from the popular game PUBG.

Earlier, Khan shared an adorable short clip with her nephew on the feed, captioned with “Sardar Khan is my Favourite”. The young boy can be seen pouring water on the celeb’s head, while she voiced some Pashtu words to him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam Muneer Khan (@neelammuneerkhan)

Neelam has proved herself as one of the most versatile and celebrated actors in the entertainment industry thanks to her performance in stellar serials and films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam Muneer Khan (@neelammuneerkhan)

Moreover, she is one of the most followed celebs on social media, with at least 5.9 million Instagram users following her on the application.

Comments