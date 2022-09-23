Calm and composed: Neelam Muneer receives love for her new look

The latest picture gallery of film and TV A-lister Neelam Muneer Khan in her new look is viral on social media.

On her official handle of the photo and video sharing application, Thursday, the ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai’ star shared new clicks of herself on the feed. “Feeling calm and composed!! Alhamdulillah,” the celebrity wrote in the caption of the stylish two-picture gallery.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The latest snaps see Khan in a floral printed co-ord set, as she flaunted her freshly chopped hair bangs with sultry face makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam Muneer Khan (@neelammuneerkhan)

A huge fanbase of Neelam Muneer Khan on the social platform showered their love for the actor with thousands of likes, in addition to numerous heartfelt compliments in the comments section of the viral post.

Have a look at some of the comments on Instagram.

Wow 🔥🔥🔥🔥

All time favourite ❤💕💜💖💓💛

Gorgeous 💘😍

Youu beautyyy ❤️❤️

Those hair bangs .. Masha Allah ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Slayer queen🔥🔥🔥

Being one of the most followed celebs of the country on the visual-sharing platform, Khan often shares glimpses of her personal as well as work life with her 6.5 million followers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam Muneer Khan (@neelammuneerkhan) On the work front, Khan’s last silver screen appearance came in Yasir Nawaz directorial murder mystery ‘Chakkar’, while on TV, she is currently winning hearts as Rabi, in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai‘. Also read: Neelam Muneer wows netizens with latest picture ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai’ follows the story of Rabi [Neelam Muneer] and her cousin-fiance Mateen [Shuja Asad], while some uncontrollable incidents pulled the two apart. Written by Misbah Ali Syed and directed by Aabis Raza, the drama also stars Sami Khan, Saba Faisal, Javed Shaikh, Hasan Niazi, Urooj Fatima, Gul-e-Rana, Nida Khan, Sabahat Bukhari and Aliya Ali. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam Muneer Khan (@neelammuneerkhan) It airs in prime time every Monday on ARY Digital.

Comments