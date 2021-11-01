Neelam Muneer’s latest pictures go viral on social media

Actor Neelam Muneer Khan posted stunning pictures of her on Instagram and they have gone viral on social media.

The pictures see the Qayamat actor looking absolutely gorgeous in the images.

She said that life should not be wasted as it is precious.

Her posts drew the attention of social media users. The viral post got more than 40,000 likes within an hour when it was shared.

Neelam Muneer was highly praised for her performances in Qayamat, Dil Mom Ka Diya, Saraab, Abhi Abhi, Shehre-Dil Kay Darwazay, Umm-e-Kulsum and others.

The actor has been vocal about several issues such as politics.

She expressed concern over the silence of world leaders on human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The Dil Mom Ka Diya actress took to Instagram and said “Millions of innocent Kashmiris are being victimized through suppression and blatant human rights violations by India. But the world leaders are silent. So so sad.”

She called out world leaders for not raising their voice for the issues of Muslims. “It seems Muslims have no rights in this modern world. The same world leaders talk about freedom and democracy for everyone but when it comes to Muslims they don’t care.”

Neelam Muneer said that she was highly impressed by former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed back in 2016.

The Rang Laaga star had tested positive for the coronavirus. She went on to make a full recovery.

