Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Station shutdown amid technical fault

LAHORE: The Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has said Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Station has been shutdown after developing a technical fault, ARY News reported.

According to the WAPDA spokesperson, the Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Station has been closed as a precautionary measure amid technical fault and the cause behind the fault is being verified.

All the concerned institutions have been informed about the closure of the power station, the WAPDA spokesperson said and added that due to the closure of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Station, 969 MW of electricity has been excluded from the national grid.

Read more: Neelum Jhelum power project starts power generation: Wapda

The Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Station became operational with the commissioning of its first unit on April 13 in 2018.

All four units were commissioned successfully by August 2018. The power generation, however, decreased with reducing water flow during the winter.

With the onset of summer increase in the flow of the Neelum River, the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project in March, 2018, reached its peak capacity of producing 969 MW of electricity. All four production units of the plant were running at their maximum. Each unit of the plant can produce 242.25 MW of electricity.

Comments