Neelum Jhelum Project resumes power generation by end July

ISLAMABAD: Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Project will resume power generation by end of July, citing a Wapda spokesperson, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Wapda spokesperson has said that remedial work of the tail race tunnel of the project has been nearing to completion.

This was informed during a briefing given to Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani by the management during his visit to the project site.

It was informed that hectic efforts were underway to complete the remedial works being carried out in the tail race tunnel of the project. “The concrete lining of the collapsed portion of the tail race tunnel has been completed”.

“Other affected parts of the 3 1/2 kilometers long tunnel have been strengthened. “The cleaning work will begin next week after removing machinery from the tail race tunnel,” chairman Wapda briefed.

“Water will be filled in the tunnel after completion of the cleaning work. After filling of the tail race tunnel, power generation will begin,” Chairman Wapda was informed.

The Chairman WAPDA directed the project team to ensure restarting of the Hydel Power Station by end of the month without any compromise on its structural integrity.

The 969 MW-Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project had started electricity generation in April 2018. Prior to collapse of its tail race tunnel last year, the project had generated more than 18 billion units of the electricity for the national grid.

