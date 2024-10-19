Neerja Bhanot: A Heroine for the Ages

Neerja Bhanot, a Pan Am flight attendant, is remembered as a beacon of courage and selflessness. Her extraordinary act of bravery during the hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in 1986 in Karachi, Pakistan, made her a national hero and an international symbol of resilience. The Hijacking and Neerja’s Response On September 5, 1986, Pan Am Flight 73, bound for Bombay (Mumbai), was hijacked at Karachi Airport. The hijackers, members of the Abu Nidal Organization, held the passengers and crew hostage for 17 hours. Neerja, who was the head purser on the flight, displayed exceptional leadership and courage during the ordeal. She hid the passports of the American passengers to protect them from being identified and targeted by the hijackers. Neerja also alerted the authorities about the hijacking and provided crucial information that helped in the rescue operation. When the hijackers opened fire and started throwing grenades, Neerja selflessly alerted the pilots to evacuate the passengers through emergency exits. Tragic End, Eternal Legacy Unfortunately, Neerja lost her life while shielding three children from gunfire. Her sacrifice was not in vain; she saved the lives of 359 passengers. Neerja’s bravery and compassion earned her posthumous awards, including the Ashok Chakra, India’s highest civilian honor for bravery.

Pakistani Recognition

In recognition of her extraordinary bravery and compassion, Neerja Bhanot was posthumously awarded the Tamgha-e-Pakistan, one of Pakistan’s highest civilian honors. This award is bestowed upon individuals who have rendered exceptional service to the country or humanity.

The Pakistani government’s decision to honor Neerja Bhanot was a significant gesture that transcended political boundaries. It underscored the universal respect and admiration for her heroic actions, which saved the lives of hundreds of people, including many Pakistani citizens.

Her recognition in Pakistan serves as a powerful reminder of the shared humanity and the potential for cooperation and understanding between people from different nations.