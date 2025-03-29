web analytics
Neha Kakkar’s event organisers hit back at singer over ‘false claims’

By Web Desk
The organisers of Indian singer Neha Kakkar’s Melbourne event have responded to her claims of mismanagement.

Controversy erupted earlier this month when Kakkar arrived three hours late for her concert.

Frustrated fans booed her, with some even demanding she leave for making the audience wait for hours.

The reaction led Neha Kakkar to apologise to the audience, crying as she expressed her regret for the delay.

Following the backlash, the Indian singer accused the event organisers of mismanagement and non-payment of dues.

Reacting to her allegations, the organisers, in a statement shared on social media, claimed that they will expose the reason behind the mismanagement.

“We will be back with all the proof and details of what happened with the Neha Kakkar show. We will expose everybody,” the statement read.

 

Additionally, the event management’s representative called the Indian singer’s show a ‘disaster’ while claiming that the arrangements were in place for the event, contrary to Neha Kakkar’s complaints.

The organisers went on to share a list of expenses made by Kakkar and her team, adding, “The allegations are completely false. We are in big debt after the show. She should be the one paying us. It was a mistake having her on board.”

 

Pertinent to note here that Neha Kakkar is widely known for her hits like ‘Kaala Chashma’ and ‘Manali Trance’ among other hit songs.

