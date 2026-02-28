Neil Sedaka passes away at the age of 86

Neil Sedaka passed away in a hospital in Los Angeles.

In the recent news, Neil Sedaka passed away at the age of 86, on Friday morning in a Los Angeles hospital.

His family confirmed the news in a statement, describing him as a “true rock and roll legend” and an inspiration to millions. They said they were devastated by the sudden loss of a husband, father, and grandfather.

In an interview with TMZ, “Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Neil Sedaka. A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed”.

Sedaka reportedly felt unwell and was transported from his home by ambulance at around 8am local time. Early reports indicated he was recovering in the hospital, though details about his condition were not disclosed.

The singer rose to prominence in the 1960s with a string of chart-topping hits, including Breaking Up Is Hard to Do and Calendar Girl. Over the course of his career, he received five Grammy nominations between 1959 and 1977 and was later inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Before launching his solo career, Sedaka began as a member of The Tokens in the 1950s, years before the group found major success with The Lion Sleeps Tonight.

He is survived by his wife, Leba Strassberg, whom he married in 1962, and their two children, Dara and Marc.