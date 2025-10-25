Nelly Furtado declares a break from music, reflects on her career

Nelly Furtado is stepping away from the stage for the foreseeable future.

In a statement, she shared on social media on October 24, the 46-year-old “Maneater” singer revealed that she is putting her performing career on hold to pursue other creative and personal endeavors that align with this new phase of her life.

Furtado posted a two-photo carousel, starting with an image of her at 20-year-old, preparing for her first show as a professional artist at Lilith Fair. The second slide featured a video of her performing in Berlin this past summer where she described finally understanding the significance of receiving flowers as the crowd chanted her name.

Reflecting on her early career, Furtado recalled the pink dress she purchased from Original on Queen West in Toronto and the sparkly platform shoes she wore for that monumental moment. “It was so meaningful and my artist self felt so actualized”, she shared.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of her debut album, “Whoa, Nelly!”, Furtado expressed her joy at reaching a new generation of fans. She reminisced about her hopes when the album first debuted, wishing that some kid might one day discover the vinyl in a record shop and find it inspiring. “I never could have guessed that there would be so many new ways to discover ‘old’ music in 2025!” she said.

Furtado expressed gratitude for the many listeners rediscovering her music, calling the experience “surreal and joyful”. She emphasized that witnessing her fans “up close” has made her believe in the magic of music.

“I have enjoyed my career immensely, and I still love writing music”, she stated, adding that she’ll always identify as a songwriter. She thanked her supporters and collaborators for helping her achieve her musical dreams and wished the best for the next generation of artists.

In a September 2024 interview with PEOPLE, Furtado expressed her admiration for younger artists, sharing how amazed she was to see GenZ singing along to her songs at a festival in Australia. “This is my music reconnecting. This is a big deal”, she remarked.

Furtado released her latest album, 7, in September 2024, marking her first release in seven years. She worked on the album with her daughter, Nevis Gahunia, 22, calling the experience a “blessing” that allowed her to connect with her teenager in a meaningful way.