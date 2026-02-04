Nelson Peltz addresses feud between daughter Nicola and the Beckhams

Nelson Peltz is speaking out for the first time amid the ongoing rift between his daughter Nicola Peltz and the Beckham family.

The billionaire businessman, 83, addressed the situation while appearing onstage at the WSJ Invest Live event on Tuesday, February 3, where he was asked about the intense public attention surrounding his family.

His comments come weeks after his son-in-law Brooklyn Peltz Beckham made headlines with a series of social media posts alleging his estranged parents David and Victoria Beckham.

When Wall Street Journal reporter Lauren Thomas connected Peltz’s experience navigating high-profile business conflicts to the recent family drama, he responded with humor.

“Has my family been in the press lately? I haven’t noticed that at all,” he said.

Thomas then asked if Peltz has offered his family any advice to his family on navigating “such situations,” to which he replied, “I do. My advice is to stay the hell out of the press. How much good did that do?”

“My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story. That’s not for coverage here today, but I’ll tell you my daughter’s great, my son-law Brooklyn is great, and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together,” he added.