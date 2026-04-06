NEOC issues rain weather alert for country

ISLAMABAD: The National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) has issued countrywide weather alert over likely rainfall, thunderstorms with strong winds in various parts of the country.

In Sindh, Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur and other districts could receive rainfall with strong winds, the NEOC predicted. Rainfall, thunderstorms, hailstorm, and strong windstorms are expected in Khairpur, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Umer Kot, Mithi, Badin, Karachi, and surrounding areas mainly on 7th

and 8th April.

Widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and windstorms are expected in northern and western districts of Balochistan including Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Kalat, Turbat, and surrounding areas from 6th to 9th April.

Coastal areas including Gwadar and surrounding areas may receive isolated rain and windstorms during this period.

Scattered to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and isolated hailstorm with strong windstorms are expected in upper and central parts of Punjab including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore, and surrounding areas from 6th to 9th April.

Southern Punjab is likely to remain mostly dry with only isolated light rain or thunderstorms on 7th and 8th April.

Widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, hailstorm, and strong windstorms are expected in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Bannu, D.I. Khan, and surrounding areas from 6th to 10th April, with peak intensity on 7th to 9th April.

Isolated snowfall is likely over higher northern mountains.

Widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, hailstorm, and windstorms are expected across Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir regions including Astore, Gilgit, Skardu, Diamer, Ghizer, Hunza, Nagar, Neelum, Hattian Bala, Bagh, Haveli, Poonch, and surrounding areas from 6th to 10th April. Isolated snowfall is likely over higher altitudes during this period.