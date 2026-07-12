TOKYO, July 12: The iconic Japanese franchise is finally moving forward with fresh material. Back in February 2026, during the big EVANGELION:30+ 30th anniversary celebrations, Studio Khara made it official: a completely new television series is in the works. This will be the first full original anime project for the franchise since the Rebuild films wrapped up with Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time in 2021.

Most details are still being kept secret, but the creative team behind it has fans extremely excited.

Neon Genesis Evangelion production was formally confirmed on February 23, 2026, at the closing event in Yokohama. That announcement finally ended years of rumors and questions about what would come next after the Rebuild movies.

Then in July, at Anime Expo, CloverWorks showed off the first official English promotional video during their panel. It’s pretty close to the earlier Japanese teaser, but it gave international fans their first real look at the project and showed that global marketing has begun in earnest.

Even so, Studio Khara is playing things very close to the chest. There’s still no word on a release date, the voice cast, how many episodes there will be, or any clear story hints. That silence has only sparked even more speculation online, especially since the last movie seemed to give Shinji’s story a proper ending.

The Neon Genesis Evangelion teaser itself is more mysterious than informative. It’s full of strange, symbolic scenes, eerie voiceovers, and just a quick glimpse of what looks like a brand new Evangelion unit. There’s no straightforward plot summary, it leaves everything open to interpretation, which feels very much in line with Evangelion’s classic style.

Fans have been flooding social media with theories. Some think this will be set in an entirely new timeline or world, while others suspect it might still tie back to the existing story in some way. So far, the studio hasn’t commented on any of it.

What’s really generating buzz is the team. Yoko Taro, the mind behind the NieR and Drakengard games, is handling series composition and the script. He’s said many times that Evangelion was a huge inspiration for him, so his involvement feels like a dream matchup for a lot of fans.

Kazuya Tsurumaki and Toko Yatabe are co-directing. Tsurumaki has deep history with the Rebuild films and more recent work like Mobile Suit Gundam: GQuuuuuuX. Yatabe served as assistant director on the final Rebuild movie and has worked on projects like Mob Psycho 100, Weathering with You, and Chainsaw Man.

On the music side, Keiichi Okabe, famous for the haunting scores in the NieR series, will be composing.

Animation is a joint effort between Studio Khara and CloverWorks, which should blend the franchise’s signature look with some fresh production energy.

No one’s expecting this to air anytime soon. Most guesses point to late 2027 or beyond. Right now, all the mystery is actually working in its favor, fans can’t stop talking about it.