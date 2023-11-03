Nepal and Oman qualify for 2024 men’s T20 World Cup

The national cricket team of Nepal and Oman qualify their places at the men’s T20 World Cup 2024, after winning their respective semi-finals at the Asia region qualifiers.

Oman secured a dominant ten-wicket victory over Bahrain, while Nepal displayed a resilient performance to chase down UAE’s tough total by eight wickets.

The spin bowler – Aqib Ilyas – played a pivotal role by taking a four-wicket, restricting Bahrain to 106 for 9. Aqib only conceded ten runs during his spell.

However, the opening batsman of Oman Kashyap Prajapati and Pratik Athavale completed the chase with nearly six overs to spare.

In the match between Nepal and UAE, the spin duo of Kushal Malla and Sandeep Lamichhane delivered economical spells, holding UAE to a total of 134 for 9.

Vriitya Aravind hit a half-century but found little support in the UAE innings. Nepal opener Aasif Sheikh then hit an unbeaten 63 to seal victory for his team.

With both Nepal and Oman secured their spot in T20 World Cup 2024, which is scheduled to be held across the West Indies and the USA next year, a total of 18 teams have now secured their spots.

However, the final two spots will be determined in the Africa qualifier, which is set to conclude by the end of the month.