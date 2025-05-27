NEPRA approves 270-megawatt solar projects for Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved Sindh government’s two solar power projects with a combined capacity of 270-megawatt, the provincial energy department said.

A spokesperson said that a 120 megawatts solar project will be established in Deh Halkani, while a 150 megawatts solar project is planned for Deh Methagar. Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that these initiatives are expected to significantly reduce load-shedding in Karachi by enhancing the supply of solar energy.

The minister said that these projects will provide affordable electricity to the people of Karachi. He said that delivering cost-effective electricity is a top priority, in line with the vision of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Earlier in March this year, Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon said that free panels are being distributed to alleviate the burden of electricity bills.

Addressing a meeting of Sindh government’s spokespersons, Sharjeel Memon said that the provinicial government is giving free panels to low-income households. This initiative is expected to provide relief to those struggling to pay their electricity bills.

He further said that the Sindh government has been working tirelessly to improve the health and basic amenities of its citizens. As part of this initiative, 2.1 million people are being provided with housing, and those who cannot afford to pay their electricity bills will receive free solar systems.

The free solar panel initiative is part of the Sindh government’s broader strategy to promote renewable energy and reduce the province’s reliance on non-renewable energy sources.

The initiative is part of the Sindh Solar Energy Project that targets 200,000 households, providing them with solar systems, including a solar plate, fan, three bulbs, battery back-up and a mobile charger.