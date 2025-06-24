NEPRA approves electricity tariff reduction

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a reduction of Rs1.50 per unit in the basic electricity tariff, bringing relief to consumers.

The new average tariff for power distribution companies will be set at Rs34 per unit, according to the NEPRA decision.

The authority has forwarded its ruling to the federal government for official notification, which will be issued following the government’s decision on subsidies.

Earlier, the NEPRA has reduced K-Electric’s (KE) tariff by Rs2.99 per unit.

According to a notification issued here, the reduction has been made under monthly fuel adjustment for March which will reflect in the June electricity bills, offering some respite of KE consumers amid soaring power costs and prolonged load-shedding in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the city has been grappling with intensified unannounced load-shedding as summer heat peaks, drawing protests not only from residents but also from elected representatives.

In a recent interview on ARY News, K-E CEO Moonis Alvi conceded the high electricity costs but deflected responsibility, attributing the pricing to government policies.