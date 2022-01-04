NEPRA approves hike in electricity tariff for Karachi

ISLAMABAD: In a bombshell for Karachiites, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an increase in electricity tariff for Karachi in terms of fuel adjustment charges, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued by the NEPRA, the electricity tariff will be hiked by Rs1.07 per unit in terms of fuel adjustment for the month of October.

The amount will be received in the bills of January, it said adding that the Karachiites will have to bear an additional burden of Rs1.91 billion.

The hearing for fuel adjustment was held by NEPRA on November 03.

K-Electric consumers are likely to pay an additional Rs5.50 per unit in their electricity bills as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) reserved its judgment on a petition filed by the company for a hike in power tariff under the fuel adjustment mechanism yesterday.

K-Electric, the sole power utility in Karachi, had requested an increase of Rs5.18 for July to September 2021, and a rupee of 0.32 for November.

Tauseef Farooqi, Chairman NEPRA, heard two different pleas of the power utility to increase the price of electricity by Rs5.50 per unit in the first quarter of the current financial year July to September and November 2021 under fuel adjustment.

NEPRA, while concluding the hearing on the request for a hike in power tariff, remarked that it would take a decision after reviewing all the facts and figures.

Meanwhile, the KE spokesperson has refuted news of an increase of Rs5.50 per unit and added that Karachi’s sole electric supply company as requested an increase of 31 paisa per unit increase under fuel adjustment.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!