NEPRA approves hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: Following the announcement of Budget 2024-25, the federal government further burdened the inflation hit citizens with Rs 5.72 per unit hike in power tariff, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per the details, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced that the average electricity tariff will rise to Rs. 35.50 per unit from the current Rs. 29.78.

The federal government will make the final decision on whether this increase will be implemented all at once or gradually.

Previously, the basic electricity tariff was increased to Rs 7.50 per unit in the current financial year, up from Rs 7.91 per unit in the last fiscal year.

However the surge in the power tariff will be implemented from July 1.

Earlier, Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb presented Pakistan’s budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 with a total outlay of Rs18.877 trillion.

