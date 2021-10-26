Nepra approves increase in K Electric unit price for Nov bills

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has Tuesday approved Re0.69 per unit increase for the KE consumers in fuel charges adjustment (FCA), ARY News reported.

“The Authority has approved FCA of Rs. 0.6890/kWh for the month of July 2021 having an impact of Rs. 1,355 million, to be recovered in the bills of November 2021,” a statement by Nepra said.

The hearing for these FCAs was held on Sep 2, 2021 and it is for the bills of July, said Nepra.

The notification to this effect has been issued today by the power regulatory. It says that all categories of KE consumers except that of lifeline consumers will be included in this FCA.

US dollar surges past Rs175 mark

Pertinent to note that the US dollar has surged past the Rs175 mark against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank currency market today.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the greenback closed at Rs175.27 against the local unit, appreciating 84 paisas or 0.48% over the previous close of Rs174.43.

The rupee’s slide against the US dollar continues despite a number of measures introduced by the State Bank to ease the pressure on the exchange rate.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!