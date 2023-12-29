28.9 C
NEPRA approves power tariff hike for KE consumers

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: On the request of the caretaker government, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday approved the tariff hike to maintain the uniform electricity tariff across the country, ARY News reported.

According to the issued notification, the power regulatory authority approved the surge of Rs1.72 per unit for K-Electric (KE) consumers on account of third-quarterly adjustment charges for the previous financial year.

The notification stated that a rise of Rs 1.25 per unit was approved under the adjustment period from January to March 2023, along with Rs 0.47 per unit sanctioned for the adjustment period from October to December 2022.

The national power regulatory, NEPRA, sent the official notification of the electric tariff hike to the federal government, meanwhile, electricity consumers in Karachi have to pay additional charges from January to March 2024 bills.

Earlier this month, NEPRA notified a hike of Rs1.15 per unit in electricity tariff for all the consumer categories except lifeline ones and K-Electric users.

According to the notification issued by the power regulatory authority, NEPRA approved a hike in electricity in the wake of the monthly fuel adjustment for the first quarter of the current financial year.

It added that electricity consumers would have to make additional payments during January to March 2024 bills.

The increase in electricity tariff would increase the financial burden worth Rs22.297 billion on the power consumers.

