Pakistan to launch ‘NEPRA Asaan Approach’ app to address electricity-related issues

Earlier, a labourer in Jhelum, Punjab, was shocked to receive an electricity bill of more than Rs1800,000 for the month of July.

The labourer said he had paid the previous month’s bill of Rs 56,000 after taking loan. “I earn Rs 1,000 a day; how can I pay Rs1800,000?” he exclaimed.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) spokesperson stated that they are trying to contact the affected individual.