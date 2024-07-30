Pakistan to launch ‘NEPRA Asaan Approach’ app to address electricity-related issues

In order to address the increasing issues of electricity consumers in Pakistan, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has finalised ‘NEPRA Asaan Approach’ app, ARY News reported.
According to the NEPRA spokesperson, the ‘NEPRA Asaan Approach’ will be launched across Pakistan, tomorrow.
NEPRA Asaan Approach is the app for electricity consumer where they can submit complain of electricity issue and they can also track their complaint by their tracking id which is generated when they submit an application.
Read more: Labourer pays Rs56K electricity bill; gets Rs1.8mn bill next month
Earlier, a labourer in Jhelum, Punjab, was shocked to receive an electricity bill of more than Rs1800,000 for the month of July.
As per details, a labourer, resident of Dina Ladhar, was shocked after receiving electricity bill of a whopping Rs1800,000 for a month.
The labourer said he had paid the previous month’s bill of Rs 56,000 after taking loan. “I earn Rs 1,000 a day; how can I pay Rs1800,000?” he exclaimed.
Meanwhile, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) spokesperson stated that they are trying to contact the affected individual.