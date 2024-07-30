web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
- Advertisement -

Pakistan to launch ‘NEPRA Asaan Approach’ app to address electricity-related issues

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In order to address the increasing issues of electricity consumers in Pakistan, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has finalised ‘NEPRA Asaan Approach’ app, ARY News reported.

According to the NEPRA spokesperson, the ‘NEPRA Asaan Approach’ will be launched across Pakistan, tomorrow.

NEPRA Asaan Approach is the app for electricity consumer where they can submit complain of electricity issue and they can also track their complaint by their tracking id which is generated when they submit an application.

Read more: Labourer pays Rs56K electricity bill; gets Rs1.8mn bill next month

Earlier, a labourer in Jhelum, Punjab, was shocked to receive an electricity bill of more than Rs1800,000 for the month of July.

As per details, a labourer, resident of Dina Ladhar, was shocked after receiving electricity bill of a whopping Rs1800,000 for a month.

The labourer said he had paid the previous month’s bill of Rs 56,000 after taking loan. “I earn Rs 1,000 a day; how can I pay Rs1800,000?” he exclaimed.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) spokesperson stated that they are trying to contact the affected individual.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.