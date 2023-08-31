NEPRA asks DISCOs to improve performance in 15 days

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has directed the power distribution companies (DISCOs) to improve their performance in 15 days.

“NEPRA will conduct a hearing after three weeks to review the performance of DISCOs”, the power regulatory authority directed DISCOs while hearing CPPAG plea.

NEPRA heard the request of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPAG) regarding monthly fuel adjustment charges of Rs 2.07 per unit for the month of July.

However, during the hearing the CPPAG reviewed its request from Rs. 2.07 to Rs. 1.57 per unit raise on account of FCA.

The Authority asked National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) to submit a report as to why the capacity of Gatti and some other grids was not increased. NEPRA also directed the DISCOs to take action for reducing line loses and stopping electricity theft.