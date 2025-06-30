NEPRA completes hearing on KE’s Rs 4.69 relief plea for Karachi consumers

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric and Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday concluded its hearing on K-Electric’s plea for Rs 4.69 relief for Karachi consumers.

The power utility through its petition requested the NEPRA to approve Rs 4.69 relief under the monthly fuel charge adjustments (FCA) for April 2025.

“Following the public hearing – deferred on the previous occasion at the request of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) – the regulator will issue a decision clarifying the FCA amount, taking into consideration the submission of all stakeholders, to be passed on to customer bills and the period for which they will be applicable,” a press statement issued here read.

As per the NEPRA’s decision, the negative FCA shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic protected consumers, Electric Vehicle Charges Stations (EVCS) and prepaid electricity consumers of all categories who opted for prepaid tariff.

According to KE, it has also highlighted the adjustments regarding part load, degradation curves, and startup costs pursuant to determination of Generation Tariff of Powerplants of KE for the period post June 2023 and requested NEPRA to consider the recovery of the same from negative fuel cost variation to ensure that consumers are not burdened at later stage.

“Fuel charge adjustments are incurred by utilities due to global variations in fuel prices used to generate electricity, and the changes in generation mix. These costs are reflected in customer bills following NEPRA’s scrutiny and approval. Customers also benefit from negative FCA in their bills when global fuel prices decrease.”

Rates charged to customer bills are determined by NEPRA and notified by the Federal Government.