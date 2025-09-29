NEPRA concludes hearing of PKR 0.19 under August 2025 FCA

KARACHI: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) concluded its hearing on CPPA-G’s request for monthly fuel charge adjustments (FCA) for August 2025, in which CPPA-G presented its request of PKR 0.19 per unit.

Following the public hearing, the regulator will issue a decision clarifying the FCA amount to be passed on to customer bills and the period for which they will be applicable.

Notified FCA will also be applicable on K-Electric (KE) customers – by way of tariff rationalization as approved by Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on August 19, 2025 and any difference between the monthly FCA rate determined for KE and notified FCA be made available to KE by way of subsidy.

Fuel charge adjustments are incurred by utilities due to global variations in fuel prices used to generate electricity, and the changes in generation mix. These costs are reflected in customer bills following NEPRA’s scrutiny and approval. Customers also benefit from negative FCA in their bills when global fuel prices decrease. Rates charged to customer bills are determined by NEPRA and notified by the Federal Government.

As per the Regulatory Authority’s decision, the FCA shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic protected consumers, Electric Vehicle Charges Stations (EVCS) and prepaid electricity consumers of all categories who opted for prepaid tariff.

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) released details of penalties imposed on power distribution companies between 2018 and 2025.

According to NEPRA documents, fines totaling Rs635 million were levied over fatal accidents.

K-Electric was fined Rs95.5 million during this period, while PESCO and LESCO faced penalties of Rs75 million and Rs 76 million, respectively. GEPCO was fined Rs. 43 million,

HESCO Rs87 million, SEPCO Rs43 million, FESCO Rs41 million, and IESCO Rs100 million.

MEPCO was fined Rs51 million, while QESCO faced penalties amounting to Rs22.5 million.

For non-fatal accidents, NEPRA imposed fines of Rs330 million on various companies. PESCO, FESCO, LESCO, GEPCO, and MEPCO were each fined Rs10 million, while TESCO and SEPCO also received Rs. 10 million fines each. HESCO was fined Rs. 30 million and QESCO Rs20 million.

The highest non-fatal accident penalty came in 2024–2025, when NEPRA imposed a fine of Rs210 million on IESCO.