NEPRA imposes over Rs965 million in fines on DISCOs for accidents 

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has released details of penalties imposed on power distribution companies between 2018 and 2025.

According to NEPRA documents, fines totaling Rs635 million were levied over fatal accidents.

K-Electric was fined Rs95.5 million during this period, while PESCO and LESCO faced penalties of Rs75 million and Rs 76 million, respectively. GEPCO was fined Rs. 43 million,

HESCO Rs87 million, SEPCO Rs43 million, FESCO Rs41 million, and IESCO Rs100 million.

MEPCO was fined Rs51 million, while QESCO faced penalties amounting to Rs22.5 million.

For non-fatal accidents, NEPRA imposed fines of Rs330 million on various companies. PESCO, FESCO, LESCO, GEPCO, and MEPCO were each fined Rs10 million, while TESCO and SEPCO also received Rs. 10 million fines each. HESCO was fined Rs. 30 million and QESCO Rs20 million.

The highest non-fatal accident penalty came in 2024–2025, when NEPRA imposed a fine of Rs210 million on IESCO.

In addition, NTDC was fined Rs10 million for fatal accidents.

Earlier, the National Electricity and Power Regulatory Authority imposed a fine of Rs10 million on QESCO due to its failure in 100 per cent execution of earthing/grounding of its poles/structures in its service territory.

According to details, the Quetta Electricity Supply Company (QESCO) was fined Rs10 million for not complying with the safety protocols.

QESCO failed to provide any satisfactory reply to the show cause notice served to it on account of failure to execute earthing/grounding of poles/structure.