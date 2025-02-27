NEPRA slaps Rs10 million fine on NTDC for safety lapses

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has slapped a fine of Rs 10 million on the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) for failing to adhere to safety protocols during maintenance work, ARY News reported.

According to NEPRA, the accidents occurred due to NTDC’s failure to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) during maintenance work

The authority has also ordered NTDC to conduct an inquiry into the incidents and submit a report. Furthermore, NEPRA has directed NTDC to compensate the affected employees and their families, and directed NTDC to pay the fine within three months.

NEPRA has stated that the accidents were a result of NTDC’s violation of the NEPRA Act, which emphasizes the importance of safety protocols.

Earlier, the National Electricity and Power Regulatory Authority imposed a fine of Rs10 million on QESCO due to its failure in 100 per cent execution of earthing/grounding of its poles/structures in its service territory.

According to details, the Quetta Electricity Supply Company (QESCO) was fined Rs10 million for not complying with the safety protocols.

QESCO failed to provide any satisfactory reply to the show cause notice served to it on account of failure to execute earthing/grounding of poles/structure.

NEPRA directed QESCO to submit the amount of the fine within 15 days in the designated bank.