NEPRA concludes hearing on KE’s petition for Jan 2025 FCA

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday concluded a hearing into the petition filed by K-Electric to cut the power tariff under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for January 2025.

K-Electric filed a petition of provisional monthly fuel charge adjustments (FCA) for January 2025, as a relief of PKR 4.84 per unit.

Following the public hearing, the regulator will issue a decision clarifying the FCA amount to be passed on to customer bills and the period for which they will be applicable.

Fuel charge adjustments are incurred by utilities due to global variations in fuel prices used to generate electricity, and the changes in generation mix.

These costs are reflected in customer bills following NEPRA’s scrutiny and approval. Customers also benefit from negative FCA in their bills when global fuel prices decrease. Rates charged to customer bills are determined by NEPRA and notified by the Federal Government.

As per the Regulatory Authority’s decision, the negative FCA shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic protected consumers, Electric Vehicle Charges Stations (EVCS) and prepaid electricity consumers of all categories who opted for prepaid tariff.

